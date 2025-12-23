Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Newcastle vs Man City, Chelsea against Arsenal
Two-legged semi-finals will take place on weeks commencing January 12 and February 2; Newcastle face Man City and Chelsea take on Arsenal; both ties are live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 23 December 2025 22:51, UK
Holders Newcastle will face Manchester City, while Chelsea take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Newcastle will be at home in the first leg against City on January 13, while Chelsea will host the first leg of the two-legged semi-final at Stamford Bridge on January 14.
- Got Sky? Watch Carabao Cup on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
Meanwhile, the return legs take place the following month as Arsenal entertain Chelsea on February 3 and Newcastle travel to Man City on February 4.
Carabao Cup semi-final draw in full
Newcastle vs Manchester City
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Fixture pile-ups! Who each team faces in January...
For the four semi-finalists, a frantic January and February schedule awaits as they attempt to navigate three or four competitions...
Chelsea
January 4: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
January 7: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports
January 10: Charlton (A) - FA Cup third round, kick-off 8pm
January 14: Arsenal (H) - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
January 17: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
January 21: Pafos (H) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm
January 25: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
January 28: Napoli (A) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm
January 31: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
February 3: Arsenal (a) - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
Manchester City
January 1: Sunderland (A), Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
January 4: Chelsea (H), Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
January 7: Brighton (H), Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports
January 10: Exeter (H), FA Cup third round, kick-off 3pm
w/c January 12: Newcastle (A), Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
January 17: Man Utd (A), Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
January 20: Bodo/Glimt (A), Champions League, kick-off 5.45pm
January 24: Wolves (H), Premier League, kick-off 3pm
January 28: Galatasaray (H), Champions League, kick-off 8pm
February 1: Spurs (A), Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
w/c February 2: Newcastle (H), Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
Newcastle
January 4: Crystal Palace (H), Premier League, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports
January 7: Leeds (H), Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports
January 10: Bournemouth (H), FA Cup third round, kick-off 3pm
w/c January 12: Man City (H), Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
January 18: Wolves (A), Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
January 21: PSV Eindhoven (H), Champions League, kick-off 8pm
January 25: Aston Villa (H), Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
January 28: PSG (A), Champions League, kick-off 8pm
January 31: Liverpool (A), Premier League, kick-off 8pm
w/c February 2: Man City (A), Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
Arsenal
January 3: Bournemouth (A), Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
January 8: Liverpool (H), Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
January 11: Portsmouth (A), FA Cup third round, kick-off 2pm
January 14: Chelsea (A), Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
January 17: Nottingham Forest (A), Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
January 20: Inter Milan (A), Champions League, kick-off 8pm
January 25: Man Utd (H), Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
January 28: Kairat Almaty, Champions League, kick-off 8pm
January 31: Leeds (A), Premier League, kick-off 3pm
February 3: Chelsea (H), Carabao Cup semi-final second leg