Jurgen Klopp delighted with Liverpool but not getting carried away by 100 per cent start

Jurgen Klopp expects plenty of problems to hit Liverpool after their 100 per cent start to the season continued

Jurgen Klopp is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite Liverpool's perfect start to the season continuing against Tottenham.

Liverpool made it five Premier League victories from five games with goals from Georginio Wiljnaldum and Roberto Firmino helping them defeat Spurs 2-1 at Wembley.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

Firmino's nasty eye injury threatened to put a dampener on Liverpool's celebrations but the Brazil striker could even be fit for Tuesday's Champions League date with Paris Saint-Germain after an examination revealed just an abrasion.

Klopp knows it is going to be next to impossible for Liverpool to maintain their run in a month that intersperses domestic dates with in-form Chelsea and Manchester City with a tough European venture to Napoli and home date with Red Star Belgrade among others.

2:59 Highlights: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool Highlights: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

"We've won a few games and that's good, very good, but it doesn't change anything," Klopp said after Saturday's victory.

"We were really good against Tottenham and I'm happy with my squad, but we even had problems with this game so we'll have problems during the season.

"How we'll deal with those problems I have no idea. I'm not the type of person who waits for problems, but I'm old enough to know they will come.

5:05 Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's victory at Tottenham as their best performance of the season Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's victory at Tottenham as their best performance of the season

"I'm long enough in this business to know that nobody plays a perfect season. Even City last year didn't play the perfect season.

"At the moment it's OK. We won at Tottenham and that's the only thing I was interested in. So we carry on. It's fantastic that we've won all five games.

"We've improved and this was by far our best performance of the season, so I like that development. Now we have to do it again and again."