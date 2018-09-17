Jurgen Klopp hopeful Roberto Firmino will be fit to face PSG

0:49 Jurgen Klopp was 'shocked' by the eye injury Roberto Firmino suffered against Spurs. Jurgen Klopp was 'shocked' by the eye injury Roberto Firmino suffered against Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful striker Roberto Firmino will be available for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian forward missed training on Monday after suffering an abrasion of the eye during a clash with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen in Saturday's 2-1 win at Wembley.

Firmino, who scored the winning goal in the game, was hospitalised after the clash before being released and travelling back to Liverpool separately from his team-mates on Saturday evening.

When asked if Firmino will be fit to play, Klopp said: "No, not definitely. If we played today, no chance but we all hope that there is a chance until tomorrow.

"So that is good news, that he will be close for the game, because when everybody saw the picture after the game we were all shocked.

"When we had first-time contact with him again he was in hospital, it was a big relief for all of us.

"[It is] painful. Nobody wants to have that. Nobody needs that. He will be fine. We only don't know exactly when.

"So another 30 hours roundabout until the game and we will see how it develops."

If Firmino is not passed fit, Klopp will look to Daniel Sturridge to lead the Liverpool line, with Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi also struggling with injuries.

"He will be ready," Klopp said of Sturridge, who has made four substitute appearances this season.

"If Bobby can't play, Dom (Solanke) and Divock (Origi) can't, then we are short of options because both of them are a doubt at least. They got two little injuries in the under-23 game with Swansea.

"We thought that made sense but unfortunately they did not come through without any problems."