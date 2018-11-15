What do Liverpool need in the January transfer window?

Will Jurgen Klopp add to his squad in January?

As Liverpool look to challenge for the Premier League title, will they make any signings in January to add to their squad?

Jurgen Klopp's side spent big in the summer and are only two points behind leaders Manchester City after 12 games of the Premier League season.

Will they strengthen again in the winter window? We look at potential targets…

Liverpool were the biggest summer spenders in the Premier League with an outlay of £177m to bring in Alisson (£67m), Naby Keita (£52.8m), Fabinho (£43.7m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£13.5m).

However, they did miss out on one target - Nabil Fekir.

The Lyon playmaker came close to joining the Reds but the move was not completed amid reported concerns over his injury record.

Nabil Fekir has returned to action for Lyon this season after missing out on a move to Liverpool

Whether Liverpool revive their interest in Fekir remains to be seen, but if they do add to their squad in January they might look for a Fekir-type playmaker/attacking midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic has regularly been mentioned as a potential Liverpool target.

Part of that is due to Pulisic's history with Klopp, who worked with the USA international during his final season in charge of Dortmund.

Speaking about Pulisic after Liverpool played Dortmund in a pre-season friendly, Klopp said: "I like Christian, I've known him since he was a kid. He's still not really old, he's a fantastic player, and it's deserved people think highly of him in America.

Jurgen Klopp worked with Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund

"In Germany it's the same. If he wants to play in England or whatever one day then for sure he has the chance to do so but he's at a really good club for his development at this moment. It's really good to be at a club where they know him already."

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is out of contract next summer, has been linked with Liverpool, but Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that the Reds have no interest in signing him.

Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot is also out of contract at the end of the season.

However, the Liverpool Echo reported in September that Liverpool have "no interest" in the 23-year-old.

Yet another player who is out of contract next summer is Jean-Claire Todibo.

The Toulouse centre-back has impressed this season and Tuttosport have claimed that Liverpool are one of several clubs interested.

The Sun have reported that Liverpool might consider making a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

The 21-year-old has made headlines for the wrong reasons recently as he was benched for missing two training sessions without permission.

Ousmane Dembele has been linked with Liverpool

Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde refused to be drawn on whether Dembele's behaviour was jeopardising his future at the club.

"I have nothing to say," he said. "Internal matters are internal. We want to help the players to be better."

Dembele signed a five-year deal with Barcelona in the summer of 2017, but The Sun are reporting that Liverpool could make an £85m move in January.

Mundo Deportivo have said there has been a "crunch meeting over Dembele" between Barcelona chiefs and the 21-year-old's agent.

Will something 'crazy' happen?

Liverpool manager Klopp has suggested it will be a quiet January, barring injuries.

"If crazy things happen then maybe we have to think new but I don't expect that," he said recently when asked about the upcoming transfer window.

"At the moment it doesn't look like we will be too busy but it all depends on injuries and things like that. In the moment we have each position twice, three times and sometimes four times covered."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said in the summer that he does not see more big spending unless a star player is sold.

"This summer's investment is unlikely to be repeated without selling another star.

"They have given themselves a chance by investing heavily to correct weaknesses in their line-up - a chance that will not come along regularly."

However, another Liverpool legend had his eye on two Fulham players after they lost at Anfield last weekend.

John Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo that he was impressed by Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

John Aldridge was impressed by Aleksandar Mitrovic

"I wouldn't mind Liverpool coming in with a bid for either of them," he said.

"He [Mitrovic] is the type of player you'd want coming off the bench, he's big, strong and scores goals. He gives you something that little bit different and I like him as a squad player.

"The way Liverpool play they could do with someone who provides a bit of diversity and a Plan B."

What do you think?

