Xherdan Shaqiri says Liverpool 'have to be brave'

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring Liverpool's third goal against Burnley

Xherdan Shaqiri believes Liverpool need to stay on the front foot after Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 on Wednesday.

Liverpool's three goals all came within the final half-hour at Turf Moor with Shaqiri adding the third in the 91st-minute.

The result gave Liverpool their best start in the Premier League after 15 games with 39 points and Shaqiri feels this momentum can continue.

He said: "We have to be brave in these games. We know we are going to have a lot of possession, but obviously we have to defend well.

"At half-time he (Klopp) said we have to be more in the game, more lively in the game, and to win the ball more because a lot of times we played not forward but back.

"We stayed calm and tried to manage the game and stay in the game and in the end we deserved to win."

Alisson, James Milner and Joel Matip celebrate as Liverpool moved two points behind leaders Manchester City

Shaqiri was one of four additions to the Liverpool squad in the summer, including Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita.

However, with rotation and injuries taking their toll, goalkeeper Alisson is the only one of those signings to start 10 or more games in the Premier League this season.

Fabinho started in Sunday's Merseyside derby and Keita made his first start since September against Burnley.

However, with six games still to play in a packed Christmas period, it is likely that Klopp's summer recruits will be getting more minutes in the coming weeks.

Shaqiri added: "Obviously it is not simple for the other players who haven't played for a long time so in the first half they needed time to come into the game.

"But after that we managed it well and you can see we have a very strong team where everyone can play.

"Klopp told us that It was a very important game which gave a lot of players confidence to go forward in the coming weeks."