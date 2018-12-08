Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah was absolutely brilliant in win at Bournemouth

4:22 Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah's performance after the forward scored a hat-trick Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah's performance after the forward scored a hat-trick

Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah's performance after his hat-trick in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

The Egypt international had not scored in three games before Saturday's game, but took the match ball home as Liverpool equalled their record of 17 Premier League matches unbeaten.

Klopp said Salah was brilliant from the first minute, and added the Reds' performance was mature after an uninspiring first half.

He told Sky Sports: "It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant. From the first moment if we could play in-behind he was there, obviously when he is not there we don't have a lot of speedy guys other than Sadio and Mo.

"We all know how big his desire is to score goals, so another match ball for him, it's nice. Mo scored a fantastic second goal. They wanted to make a little tactical foul, but he stayed on his feet.

"It was a very mature game," he added. "We were very controlled in the first half, scored the goal but I wasn't completely happy with the rhythm changes. We wanted to do more, but there were a lot of good counter-pressing moments."

The result leaves Liverpool unbeaten this season in the Premier League, but in a tough battle with Manchester City for the title, Klopp says it is vital they focus only on themselves and not other sides.

Salah with the match ball after the game at the Vitality Stadium

He said: "We want to be as good as possible, we don't know what that is. It's clear before and after the game, nothing has changed since then.

"I do think the only way to be successful is to be completely focused on yourself, that's what we try to do.

"It is quite difficult because people ask us about other teams, we are not really interested in that but we give answers because we are polite!"