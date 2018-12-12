Anfield to host service for Hillsborough families to mark 30 years since disaster

Anfield will host a private service for families to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster

The 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster next April will be marked by a private service at Anfield for the families of those affected by the tragedy.

Initial confirmation of a memorial service at Anfield to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Hillsborough came in April this year.

But Margaret Aspinall - chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group - indicated a low-key service at Liverpool's home ground is necessary as Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield and four others are due to stand trial in Preston.

She told Liverpool's official website: "As everybody knows, the past two years we've been alternating between the two cathedrals, but on the 30th anniversary we've got to have a private service in a room at Anfield - not on the Kop - and it will be families only.

Former South Yorkshire Police Chief David Duckenfield is set to face trial for manslaughter on January 14 next year

"And people will be wondering: 'Why is that?' Because obviously we would have liked all supporters and fans to be there and to be open for everybody. But unfortunately, we can't do that at this moment in time, because of the proceedings that are going on in Preston.

"We have to be extra careful and extra vigilant to make sure we don't make it too big. So that's why we decided to just have families only."

Hillsborough memorial services have alternated between Liverpool's two cathedrals since 2016

Aspinall, whose son James died in the Hillsborough disaster aged 18, also gave an insight into how the city of Liverpool will mark the 30th anniversary.

"I've had a meeting with the city council and the Mayor, Joe Anderson," she said.

Margaret Aspinall is chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group

"The city will be holding a minute's silence and it will come to a standstill at 3.06pm. The tunnels will be closed, buses will be stopped, the ferries will be [sounding] their horns and that's just for one minute at 3.06pm.

"They are in discussions, at the moment, about holding a service at either the Metropolitan or the Anglican cathedral. They're not too sure yet. But [there will be] no media coverage whatsoever.

96 people lost their lives as a result of the events at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989

"There will be nobody doing any speeches, except for obviously the clergy but they are still in discussions over that. So, the city will be marking it in some way.

"But [they will be] extra vigilant, extra careful. And can I also add as well, I would be very, very grateful - the families would be very, very grateful - if nothing goes on social media about this, because nobody wants the trial to be held or stopped. So please, be extra vigilant to what's said and what's done."