Cardiff boss Neil Warnock admits interest in Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne

Nathaniel Clyne has been linked with Cardiff City

Neil Warnock has confirmed Cardiff are interested in signing Liverpool and England right-back Nathaniel Clyne.

But Warnock also accepts that Liverpool's current defender injury situation - Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all absentees - could be a factor.

Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2015 but missed the majority of last season through injury, making just five appearances in all competitions, while his only appearance this season was in the Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea in September.

"I know Nathaniel, I gave him his debut," Warnock said, ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Watford.

"But the thing about that is they (Liverpool) have had a lot of injuries and they've got to look after themselves. It's very difficult to get clubs to commit.

"He (Clyne) would be one on our list, yes. We are looking at that position."

The Cardiff boss also admitted the club are looking to boost the squad in at least three positions, but may also have to make room by moving out some of the current playing staff.

He said: "We've spoken about a number of players and even the ones we're talking about signing, it doesn't mean they're going to be better than what we've got.

"No matter what you pay, it doesn't guarantee they're going to do it in the Premier League. We probably have to prune the squad a little bit and give ourselves one or two options.

Neil Warnock has spoken to a number of transfer targets

"When we're looking at a player, we're not looking at players the top half of the Premier League can afford. You have to weigh up the cost of the player, look at the situation if we got relegated, the financial implications of the club - and who's available. You don't want your good players to go in January.

"We're looking at three positions if we can, but I'm probably only confident in one position of the three. It looks like if our number one or two options don't come off, it'll be the end of January."