Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri revels in 'perfect' cameo against Manchester United

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring Liverpool's third goal against Manchester United

Xherdan Shaqiri said he was itching to come off the bench after seeing the way Manchester United were playing against Liverpool.

Substitute Shaqiri made an instant impact with two second-half goals as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

Watching from the sidelines, Shaqiri saw his Liverpool team completely boss the game against United, who were hanging in there at 1-1 when the Swiss international was called on by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Just three minutes into his cameo, Liverpool regained their lead when Shaqiri's shot from 12 yards deflected off Ashley Young and in off the crossbar before he scored again just seven minutes later with another deflected effort from 20 yards.

"I was looking at the game and saw there were a lot of opportunities for when I come on," Shaqiri told Sky Sports after receiving his man-of-the-match award.

"I was happy when I came on and today was a good day for me. It was perfect."

3:35 Jurgen Klopp says he is completely over the moon with Liverpool's performance Jurgen Klopp says he is completely over the moon with Liverpool's performance

Shaqiri arrived on Merseyside for £13.5million in the summer when Klopp decided to trigger his release clause at Stoke.

It was a transfer that raised a few eyebrows following Shaqiri's performances for the relegated Potters last season - but he has repaid the faith shown in him by the Liverpool boss.

1:37 Roy Keane thinks some of the Manchester United players who played in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool are just not good enough Roy Keane thinks some of the Manchester United players who played in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool are just not good enough

The former Bayern Munich attacker has made 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals as Liverpool have gone unbeaten in the Premier League.

"I've started a lot of games this season, only 11 players can play," he said, when asked about his squad role.

"But the players on the outside can help the team. When teams win games they need 23 players not just 11 - when you achieve something the whole team achieves it, not just 11. No player is happy when he's on the bench, but this is normal."