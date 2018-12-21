Title challenge should hold no fear for Liverpool, says Kenny Dalglish

1:13 Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish says his old side are definitely in with a shout of winning the Premier League title Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish says his old side are definitely in with a shout of winning the Premier League title

Kenny Dalglish has urged Liverpool to embrace their Premier League title challenge, saying it should hold no fear for his former side.

Liverpool legend Dalglish, who won the league title three times during his first spell at Anfield in charge, has experience of winning the Premier League when he managed Blackburn Rovers in 1994/95.

He describes that season as a "fairytale" for Rovers, but says Liverpool should approach this campaign in a similar way.

"It was a fairytale for Blackburn to win it, but you would say the same to them as you would to the players now - you are there on merit.

"Why would you not believe you can see it through? You shouldn't be afraid of it, you should encourage it, there shouldn't be a fear factor to find yourself going for the title.

Dalglish won the Premier League with Blackburn in 1994/95

"Yes you are nervous but so is everybody else. It's an equal playing field for everybody."

Dalglish made 515 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 172 goals and winning a number of major trophies.

Asked about the qualities of Liverpool's current front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, he said: "When you watch the three of them there is always one better than the other two, they take it in turns. That is hugely important as it's not always the same person every week scoring.

"The three of them really enjoy playing with each other and whoever scores goals they enjoy it. It's not selfish and they enjoy playing with each other.

"You want to come off the pitch having won, it wasn't important to me who scored, it was important we won, and I think those three have the same attitude."