Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville analyse Liverpool's 'incredible' record-breaking defence

Allison and Virgin van Dijk celebrate another clean sheet

Liverpool’s defence are breaking records after conceding just seven goals in 18 Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp's team have equalled Chelsea's Premier League record in 2005/06 and 2008/09 under Jose Mourinho of goals conceded by Christmas as the swashbuckling performances seen last season have been replaced by calculated defensive showings.

If they continue keeping clean sheets at their current ratio, then the Premier League record of goals conceded over an entire season, 15 by Chelsea in 2005, could be under threat.

Highlights from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves

The 2-0 win at Wolves on Friday Night Football was Liverpool's 11th Premier League clean sheet of the season, which is just one less than the 1990 title-winning team recorded throughout their entire campaign.

Jamie Carragher has been blown away by the current form being shown by the Liverpool backline.

"This team defensively are breaking club records that you'd never thought would be beaten," he said.

"That's testament to the players at the back and also Jurgen Klopp for doing something I didn't think he was capable of doing when he came in."

Last season, Liverpool conceded 38 goals in total as they struggled to see games out when in front.

Jurgen Klopp knew his side would be in for a big fight against Wolves but was pleased with the way Liverpool dealt with the threat posed by the hosts

The turnaround in Liverpool's defensive record has stunned Gary Neville.

"I didn't see this coming," he said.

"You can't go from being a team that concedes 50 goals a season and then got to this without something incredible happening. It's personnel, obviously, but also the work they are doing and their attitude towards defending. They were a soft touch and now they are a real team. It's incredible really."

Van Dijk celebrates his first goal of the season

At Molineux, Liverpool did not look in any danger of squandering their lead once the excellent Virgil van Dijk doubled their advantage.

Carragher has noted a big difference in the way Klopp's side see out games this season.

"Last season, everyone loved watching Liverpool apart from Liverpool fans," he said.

"You don't want to become everyone's second team but your own supporters can't relax when you're 2-0 up. Today at 2-0, Liverpool supporters know that the game is finished. In the first two seasons under Klopp, as a Liverpool fan you couldn't relax. The neutrals might say now that Liverpool aren't as good to watch, but Liverpool fans don't care. The main thing is winning games and that is what they are doing."