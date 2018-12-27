Dejan Lovren says Liverpool's 'big character' will help with focus

Dejan Lovren believes Liverpool’s Premier League experience over previous seasons will ensure they maintain their focus amid growing optimism of ending what would be a 29-year wait for a league title.

Liverpool comprehensively beat Newcastle 4-0 at Anfield on Boxing Day to remain unbeaten in the league as they stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points over Tottenham, after Manchester City suffered a second successive league defeat.

Jurgen Klopp dismissed Liverpool's lead - the biggest a side has held this term - as "meaningless" and Lovren has echoed his manager's sentiments, saying they can't look beyond their next match against Arsenal.

"We play every game like a final," Lovren told Liverpool's club website,

"It's what we learned in previous seasons: it doesn't mean anything if you win and then the next game you don't do well.

"So, we'll forget this game and next concentrate on Arsenal. That's what keeps us going.

"We have big character in the squad. If you want to be at the top, you need to have the winning mentality and the calmness.

"There are two tough games now: Arsenal and Man City. We need to keep this momentum."

Lovren, who has benefited from injuries to defensive duo Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to return to the Reds' starting line-up, scored his first goal of the campaign - in impressive fashion - during their resounding victory against Rafa Benitez's Newcastle.

"It was quite difficult to catch the ball, to be honest," he added.

"Usually it's a ball to kick into the stand, like defending a set-piece for me. But luckily enough, I did it, I scored."