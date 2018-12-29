Jurgen Klopp not getting carried away with Liverpool's title chances after Arsenal win

Jurgen Klopp saw Liverpool thrash Arsenal at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool are still "running a marathon" and is refusing to get carried away with their Premier League title chances.

The Reds moved nine points clear at the top of the table with a 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal on Saturday.

Manchester City have the chance to cut their 10-point deficit with a win at Southampton on Sunday, before they host Liverpool on Thursday, with both games live on Sky Sports.

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

Asked about Liverpool's nine-point cushion over Tottenham, who lost to Wolves earlier in the day, Klopp said: "I would really love that we switch and you all come here and I come there.

"In our case, by the way, tomorrow it will be seven and when we play against Man City it could be four. It's possible.

2:43 Watch highlights from Liverpool's win over Arsenal in the Premier League Watch highlights from Liverpool's win over Arsenal in the Premier League

"I'm not the smartest person in the world but I'm really not an idiot - not always, at least. It's absolutely not important how many points you are ahead in December, even in the end of December."

Klopp also said knowing Tottenham had lost made no difference to their approach against Arsenal.

"Before the game we heard because it was on all the screens about the result of Tottenham. Did you think the party started already?" he added. "I didn't see a smile on any faces in the dressing room. Just see it [the result] and then go on.

📊Liverpool's PL record at Anfield in 2018:

Played 1⃣8⃣

Won 1⃣5⃣

Drawn 3⃣

Lost 0⃣

Scored 5⃣1⃣

Conceded 9⃣

Minutes trailed 3⃣ pic.twitter.com/wBkegmhytD — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 29, 2018

"In the moment it feels like a marathon what we are running. Before the marathon: the weather is brilliant, new trainers, new shirt, new everything.

"The people say, 'You will win today' but first I have to run. The people all around us are buzzing and one guy has to run. We have to run. That's what we try as good as possible."

Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the win, with the third goal coming from the penalty spot.

Roberto Firmino celebrates after completing his hat-trick

Mohamed Salah had taken a penalty in the first half but allowed Firmino to convert the next one to complete his first treble for the club.

"2018 ends with a Christmas present from Mo Salah. I love it, the gesture, giving the ball to Bobby so he can score a hat-trick," said Klopp.

"In the moment I was not too happy because in training Bobby doesn't finish with penalties too often, to be honest, but obviously today it was his day and absolutely OK.

"It worked so it was one of the nicest things I ever saw in my life. I don't know a lot of players who would do that. So far, the gesture of the season."