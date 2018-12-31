Ex-Liverpool and England winger Peter Thompson dies aged 76

Peter Thompson made 416 appearances for Liverpool

Former Liverpool and England winger Peter Thompson has died aged 76.

He scored 54 goals in 416 appearances for Liverpool between 1963 and 1972, winning two league titles either side of the club's maiden FA Cup triumph in 1965.

Thompson also won 16 caps for England but was not part of Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

Liverpool said: "A shining light for much of Bill Shankly's reign as Reds manager, the left-winger was a key component of the side that enjoyed sustained - and historic - success during the mid-1960s.

"The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Peter's family and friends at this sad time."

Thompson (right) celebrates with his team-mates after winning the FA Cup 1965

Having helped Preston knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup in 1962, Thompson was signed 18 months later by Reds manager Shankly and played in every game in his debut season as they beat Manchester United to the Division One title.

The Carlisle native won the league again in 1966 and remained a key first-team player for the next six years until he suffered serious a knee injury.

Thompson departed for Bolton in 1973 and made over 100 appearances for the club, winning the Second Division in 1978.