Thursday's Liverpool transfer news: Daniel Sturridge, Christian Pulisic and Rafa Camacho feature

Liverpool are reportedly set to hand Daniel Sturridge a new contract

We round up the latest Liverpool transfer news from Thursday, January 3.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Liverpool could offer Daniel Sturridge a new contract this month.

The striker's current deal runs out in the summer and he is attracting plenty of interest from abroad, but Liverpool want to keep the 29-year-old and the player wants to stay.

Meanwhile, Liverpool pulled out of the race for new Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic "quite a while ago", according to German football expert Raphael Honigstein.

Pulisic had been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including Liverpool, but German football expert Honigstein claims that while the Anfield side were keen on the attacking midfielder in the past, their interest ended some time ago.

Speaking to the Sky Sports News podcast, Transfer Talk, Honigstein said: "Liverpool were definitely in for him a couple of years ago, they pushed quite hard to get him and at that time Dortmund said 'no chance, you are staying'.

"I think it became quite obvious that if he were to go he would command a really big transfer fee and at that point I think Liverpool looked at it and decided that 'right now it is not what we need, not for that kind of money'.

"It is my understanding they pulled out of negotiations quite a while ago so it is not a case of him deciding between Liverpool and Chelsea or him deciding between Chelsea and Manchester United who also showed some interest earlier this season."

Elsewhere, Liverpool intend to delay a decision on Rafa Camacho's future until after their FA Cup tie with Wolves, says the Echo.

Sporting Lisbon are leading the chase to secure the services of the versatile 18-year-old during the January window - and are keen to take Camacho on loan for the rest of the season.