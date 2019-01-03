Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Manchester City challenge

1:35 Jurgen Klopp tells Gary Neville how he will face the challenge of Pep Guardiola on Thursday evening Jurgen Klopp tells Gary Neville how he will face the challenge of Pep Guardiola on Thursday evening

Ahead of Liverpool's trip to the Etihad, Jurgen Klopp chats to Sky Sports' Gary Neville about tackling the challenge of Manchester City.

Klopp's side head into the game - shown live on Sky Sports - seven points clear of third-placed City.

Guardiola has lost more matches against Klopp (seven) than he has against anyone else in his managerial career, although the Liverpool manager is not sure how he has done it.

Speaking to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, he said: "I don't know [how he's beaten Guardiola], I really don't. It's not like I feel 100 per cent like I know what he's doing.

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

"We like defending this highest quality team, but it is so difficult to be honest, it is not easy. I was always blessed with really good football teams, but even in the end, if we won against Pep, he was 20 points ahead in whichever season it was, so without the points from us, that's not nice as well.

"I don't feel like I have a clue for Pep's football, not a little bit. The only thing I will say is that we will try again on Thursday.

"We have to be brave, play football by ourselves which is a real challenge against them because they defend well and their counter press is good and they play different system in one game so you have to adapt to that as well. It is a big game.

2:40 Pep Guardiola explains how Liverpool have evolved into 'maybe the best team in Europe or the world right now' under Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola explains how Liverpool have evolved into 'maybe the best team in Europe or the world right now' under Jurgen Klopp

"I really like Pep and I admire his work, he's outstanding. For me, he's the world's best manager and I don't say that now because he said we're the best team in Europe or the world or whatever. It's just a nice thing.

"He said it because until then, we had conceded seven goals I think and didn't concede in nine in a row or something like that so he only said the numbers. When you are beating the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham, then you are one of the best teams in the world.

"We have to be brave, play football by ourselves which is a real challenge against them because they defend well and their counter press is good and they play different system in one game so you have to adapt to that as well. It is a big game." Jurgen Klopp on playing Man City on Thursday evening

"For me, Man City is the best, but it's not important. We want to win against them, there's no doubt about that but if we drew, it is still fine. He only spoke about us because someone asked him, he is not interested in how good we are. I'm not interested in how good City are, I know it so I work now on us so we can make them look not as good."

Man City have lost two of their last three Premier League games and Klopp says it shows how hard it is to go through a whole season unbeaten.

"After having a bit of luck last year, and they know it, they scored a lot of goals late when they had their winning streak," he added.

0:55 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on his players to be brave against 'the best team in the world' when they play Manchester City on Thursday night Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on his players to be brave against 'the best team in the world' when they play Manchester City on Thursday night

"For a small period, it didn't work out, but Pep is right, up until then, they are stronger than they were last year.

"I'm only interested in the quality of them and not what can happen to everyone - an off day - but they didn't have it, they just lost the games. That's how the Premier League is and we need to be concentrated to try and play the best football as often as possible, more often that you actually expect that it's possible.

"Is it possible for 90 minutes for three games? I would say yes, but it doesn't happen a lot. That's why it's so difficult. That's why Arsenal is such a record with what they had years ago [the Invincibles].

"We had 28 games [unbeaten] at Dortmund, I have no idea how that worked, it just happened game by game, step by step. We wanted to win it and we won it."