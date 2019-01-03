Jurgen Klopp says Vincent Kompany should've seen red for Mohamed Salah challenge

Jurgen Klopp believes Vincent Kompany should have been sent off for a late tackle on Mohamed Salah during Manchester City’s dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool.

With half hour played and the game at 0-0, City skipper Kompany flew into a challenge on Salah, who was looking to burst through on goal.

The Belgium international got nowhere near the ball, catching the Liverpool forward with his studs showing to pick up a yellow card.

The decision proved to be a crucial one as City went on to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to four points with goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane cancelling out Roberto Firmino's strike.

Sky Sports' co-commentator Gary Neville thought a caution was the correct punishment but Klopp disagreed, saying Kompany could have ended Salah's season with the tackle.

"I really like Vincent Kompany," Klopp told Sky Sports. "I really like him but how on earth is that not a red card?

"He's the last man, he goes in and if he hits Mo more he's out for the season.

"A player goes to ground, and he took the risk. If Mo is on his feet, not jumping, then we all know what happen.

"He is still a really nice guy, he just made a really bad decision."

Klopp went on to compare the decision to the sending off of Sadio Mane, who caught Ederson with a high boot in City's 5-0 win over Liverpool last season.

"We were here last season there was a red card, and nobody thought about it," Klopp added.

"Yes it was are card, but did he want it? He did not even see him? Kompany saw him, hit him, and you can make your own opinion."

He added: "I don't blame anybody, but in a situation like that make a decision.

"These situations are not easy for the ref. I don't know if he saw it but I saw it, especially after the game.

"These things happen but it's all okay. We lost the game because they scored two and we scored one.

"We take that and now we carry on."