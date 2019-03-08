Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain substituted in first half on Liverpool comeback

0:41 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off with a suspected hamstring injury in the first half of his return from injury playing for Liverpool's U23 team on Friday Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off with a suspected hamstring injury in the first half of his return from injury playing for Liverpool's U23 team on Friday

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his long-awaited return to action on Friday, however, the midfielder had to be replaced before half-time of Liverpool U23s' game with Derby with a suspected hamstring injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a serious knee ligament injury playing against Roma in the first leg of last April's Champions League semi-final.

However, despite initially being ruled out for the entire season, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and started for Liverpool U23s on Friday afternoon.

The 25-year-old was replaced by Isaac Christie-Davies after grabbing the back of his leg and signalling to leave the pitch, although he did give a thumbs up to the crowd as he made his way to the dressing room accompanied by the club's physio.

Liverpool say the player's withdrawal was just precautionary and they will now monitor his fitness.