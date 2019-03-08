Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain substituted in first half on Liverpool comeback
England international has been sidelined for 11 months
Last Updated: 08/03/19 3:46pm
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his long-awaited return to action on Friday, however, the midfielder had to be replaced before half-time of Liverpool U23s' game with Derby with a suspected hamstring injury.
Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a serious knee ligament injury playing against Roma in the first leg of last April's Champions League semi-final.
However, despite initially being ruled out for the entire season, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and started for Liverpool U23s on Friday afternoon.
The 25-year-old was replaced by Isaac Christie-Davies after grabbing the back of his leg and signalling to leave the pitch, although he did give a thumbs up to the crowd as he made his way to the dressing room accompanied by the club's physio.
Liverpool say the player's withdrawal was just precautionary and they will now monitor his fitness.