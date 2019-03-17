James Milner takes blame for goal Liverpool conceded in win over Fulham

1:42 Virgil van Dijk and James Milner react to Liverpool's win over Fulham Virgil van Dijk and James Milner react to Liverpool's win over Fulham

James Milner accepted blame for the goal that Liverpool conceded against Fulham, and said he was pleased to be able to make amends from the penalty spot.

Liverpool's Premier League titles hopes looked as though they might suffer a setback when Fulham pegged them back to 1-1 at Craven Cottage.

The equaliser was scored by former Liverpool player Ryan Babel, who tapped into an empty net after Milner sliced a clearance backwards and then Virgil van Dijk and Alisson both made a mess of clearing the danger.

While it looked like Van Dijk and Alisson were to blame for the goal, Milner told Sky Sports: "I feel the goal was probably my fault. It was me who put him in the mire.

"The gaffer said come on and calm it down so the best thing to do is slice it over the top and put Virg under pressure, which wasn't ideal, but luckily enough we got the result."

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Milner had the chance to restore Liverpool's lead after Sadio Mane was fouled in the box by Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico, and the midfielder made no mistake as he stepped up and converted to secure a 2-1 win.

"The goal was important to put it away and make up for it [the mistake for the equaliser]. You have to go back to what you practise, be calm and do what you do."

Asked about the goal, Van Dijk said: "Mistakes happen in football. It is what it is, but we go again. I'm not giving excuses, they scored, but we scored again and we go home top of the league.

"It's massive. We knew it would be a tough game. We made it difficult for ourselves. We weren't calm on the ball and didn't create too many options and obviously my mistake made it even more exciting for them. But we got the three points and we can now focus on the national teams."

The win moves Liverpool top of the league and they return from the international break with a clash against Tottenham on Sunday, March 31, live on Sky Sports.