Alisson says team spirit is biggest strength at Liverpool ahead of The Run In

Alisson has more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper this season

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has highlighted the team spirit at the club as a particular strength ahead of the crucial final months of the season.

Becker has been on international duty with Brazil in Portugal this week, although he didn't start in the one-all draw against Panama on Saturday, with Manchester City's Ederson preferred in goal.

It has been an impressive first season in the Premier League for the 26-year-old, with 20 clean sheets and just 26 goals conceded in 39 Premier League and Champions League appearances so far.

Alisson has had an exceptional first season with Liverpool

Liverpool are two points clear at the top of the Premier League with seven games remaining, although second-placed City have a game in hand, and face Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"All the players are important, be they the local players from the UK or the players from overseas," Alisson told the Liverpool FC Magazine.

Czech Rep vs Brazil Live on

"I admire the strength we have as a team and the quality that every single one of our players has, but the most important thing for me is the team spirit."

The Brazilian also spoke of how well he has settled on Merseyside, although he has encountered a familiar problem.

"I have been having regular English lessons," he said.

"One of the hardest challenges I had at the start was getting used to the accent, not just the British accent but the Liverpool accent!"

Fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino has helped Alisson settle on Merseyside

"When I came here I felt that everyone was important for me, not just the Brazilians. Obviously Roberto Firmino was already here and then Fabinho arrived more or less the same time as I did.

"Above all I feel at home here. Home is where the heart is and where the family is. My family is here, my daughter and my wife live here and my parents come when they can.

Fabinho is another countryman at Anfield

"My brother lives in Portugal, which is not too far, and comes when he can. That helps when I'm missing them. When I think abut Brazil, I miss it a lot but I have been welcomed here and I feel very much at home.

"The whole group received me very well. The fans have been very kind too, as have the technical team, so I'm really happy here in Liverpool."

Next up for Alisson is another international fixture, against the Czech Republic in Prague on Tuesday night, before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, both games are live on Sky Sports.