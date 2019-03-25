Liverpool to hand lifetime ban to fan who racially abused family at Anfield

Liverpool will hand a lifetime ban to a supporter who hurled racist abuse at an Asian family at Anfield.

The incident happened during the Liverpool Legends charity game against Milan Glorie on Saturday.

A 37-year-old from Ballymena in Northern Ireland was handed a suspended sentence at Sefton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He admitted a charge of racially aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

A Liverpool statement read: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the racist abuse that a family was subjected to during Saturday's legends match against Milan Glorie.

"The individual responsible has received a criminal conviction and will also be subject to the club's sanctions process. Anyone found guilty of such an offence will be subject to a lifetime stadium ban, regardless of the classification of fixture."

Liverpool have also contacted the family who suffered the abuse to offer their support and to reiterate that supporters of all backgrounds are welcome at Anfield.