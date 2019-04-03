Liverpool reiterate 'support and admiration' for Hillsborough families

Liverpool have voiced their support for the families of Hillsborough victims

Liverpool have voiced their support for the Hillsborough families following the trials of David Duckenfield and Graham Mackrell.

A jury at Preston Crown Court was unable to reach a verdict against retired South Yorkshire Police superintendent Duckenfield, who was accused of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. Prosecutors are seeking a retrial against Duckenfield.

But the jury did find former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell guilty of failing to discharge his duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

David Duckenfield

A Liverpool statement read: "Liverpool Football Club would like to reiterate our support and admiration for the Hillsborough families, survivors and campaigners in light of today's verdicts at Preston Crown Court.

"While forthcoming legal proceedings restrict comment on the outcome of the trial, we acknowledge the guilty verdict for Graham Mackrell and can empathise with the frustration shared by everyone affected by the Hillsborough tragedy that the outcome was not definitive.

"The continuing journey that has brought the families and survivors to today has resulted in a number of inquiries into the events of April 15, 1989 including the Taylor Report, the Hillsborough Independent Panel Report and in 2016 the Hillsborough Inquest.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell

"It is clear the conclusions reached by these reports remain, including the established fact that the behaviour of Liverpool supporters at Hillsborough was not a contributory factor in the disaster. They were wholly exonerated.

"Furthermore, the journey not only to reach today's stage and continue, is testament to the perseverance and determination of all involved in the ongoing campaign for justice which is now into its 30th year.

"Our thoughts are with all those who continue to be affected by the Hillsborough tragedy and the 96 Liverpool supporters who went to watch their team and never came home."

96 people died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster

Margaret Aspinall, chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, said: "Unfortunately the jury didn't come to a decision on Mr Duckenfield.

"I'm sure people understand we all have to be very, very careful what we say.

"We just have to wait and see what happens.

"I'd like to thank the jury for the weeks they've taken for their deliberations and I'd like to thank everyone for all the support we have had over the last 30 years. Hopefully that support continues.

"We were all hoping we would have some sort of closure today and we haven't. We have still got a long journey."