Real Madrid fear Manchester United want Mohamed Salah - European Paper Talk

Mohamed Salah is wanted by Real Madrid

With the Champions League final signalling the end of the 2018/19 European calendar, all focus now turns to acquiring the best squad possible for next season.

So we have asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour European media outlets to bring you the latest news from the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid are concerned they will face competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer. (AS)

However, Los Blancos are expected to sign Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy, 23, for €55m (£48.49m) on a contract until the summer of 2025. The Frenchman will battle with Marcelo to be first choice while Sergio Reguilon, who played ahead of the Brazilian for much of last season, will go out on loan. (AS)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will not let long-term Real Madrid transfer target Neymar leave the Parc des Princes this summer. (Marca)

Italy

New Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte looks set to make Roma striker Edin Dzeko his first signing. The Giallorossi have offered the Bosnian a three-year deal to remain in the Italian capital but the former Manchester City striker is intent on a switch to San Siro. (Sky Sports Italia)

Juventus will appoint Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri's replacement on a three-year deal worth €7m (£6.22m) per year. (Corriere della Sera)

Maurizio Sarri looks set to leave Chelsea

The Bianconeri will try to make former player Paul Pogba one of the first signings of the Sarri era by bringing the 26-year-old World Cup winner back from Manchester United. (Sky Sports Italia)

Napoli hope to bolster their attacking options after finishing runners-up to Juventus for a second season in succession by targeting PSV Eindhoven forward Hirving Lozano. The Dutch club are holding out for €40m (£35.56m). Valencia forward Rodrigo is an alternative for Carlo Ancelotti but the Spanish international will cost €70m (£62.22m). (Il Mattino)

Legendary former captain Paolo Maldini is expected to become AC Milan's next technical director following Leonardo's recent resignation and with him hopes to bring Marco Giampaolo as coach. Giampaolo, 51, is currently in charge of Serie A rivals Sampdoria. (Tuttomercato)

Germany

Bayern Munich's honorary president, former player Franz Beckenbauer, would 'wish for nothing more' than Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp to coach die Roten. (Bild)

The Bavarian giants have been told they must stump up €35m (£31m) if they want to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. (TZ)

A deal for Manchester City forward Leroy Sane seems improbable, though, after president Uli Hoeness admitted the price the reported €80m (£71.11m) asking price was 'crazy'. "It's about the numbers, they're crazy, we're not playing Monopoly here, we're a football club, we've reached our limit with €80m and I do not think we're going to overcome it in future transfers," he said. (Kicker)

Leroy Sane's future is unclear at Manchester City

RB Leipzig director of football Ralf Rangnick will step down from his role, despite having a contract until 2021. However, as an employee of Red Bull, he will remain with the company as a 'global sports director' with responsibility for locations in Brazil and the USA. (SportBild)

One Manchester City player who could be heading to the Bundesliga is young forward Lukas Nmecha. The 20-year-old, who is a German Under-21 international, said: "Maybe I will be loaned again, maybe I will come to Germany. There are prospects, there are some clubs in the Bundesliga." (Kicker)

France

Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al Khelaifi will meet representatives of Leeds United in Doha with a view to buying the Championship play-off semi-finalists. (L'Equipe)

Long linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, a former charge of coach PSG Thomas Tuchel, the Parisians could instead move for left-back Raphael Guerreiro this summer instead. The Portuguese only has one year left on his contract with BVB. (Le10Sport)