Conor Coady says Trent Alexander-Arnold's achievements at the age of 20 are 'remarkable'

Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals

Conor Coady understands better than most just what makes Trent Alexander-Arnold's achievements at the age of just 20 so impressive.

Coady followed a similar path to Alexander-Arnold, graduating from Liverpool's Academy into the first team at a young age, but then their paths diverged.

Trent has become a Liverpool fixture under Jurgen Klopp

The 26-year-old Coady made just two first-team appearances before moving to Wolves via Sheffield United and Huddersfield, while Alexander-Arnold has become a regular fixture in Jurgen Klopp's team.

Coady, who is now captain at Molineux and led his team to an FA Cup semi-final and a seventh-place finish in the Premier League last season, is uniquely placed to put his fellow defender's career in perspective.

Coady is now Wolves captain

"It's incredible," Coady told Liverpool's website. "People have to realise how tough it is to make it at such a big club like this and realise what he has actually done.

"How he has gone about his business is absolutely brilliant. You see how much he loves Liverpool Football Club, I've heard him talk plenty of times saying he wants to go on to be Liverpool captain, he wants to spend his career at Liverpool, this is his club - and you really believe him when he says it.

"I hope people realise how tough it is to make it at a club like this, because it is tough, and the achievement is remarkable.

"The Barcelona game, the corner, will live in every Liverpool fan's mind for many, many years. To have that confidence to do that in front of the Kop was special."

"It's mentality, it's a will to win, it's a belief in your own ability. It's also a manager who believes in you, a manager who wants to improve you as a footballer.

Alexander-Arnold is a regular in the England squad

"I remember a couple of years ago when he played against Manchester United at Old Trafford and [Marcus] Rashford gave him a tough game, he played against [Crystal] Palace and [Wilfried] Zaha gave him a tough game - look at him now and he's a completely different player.

"I think that's down to him listening to the manager and improving each and every day. He has been brilliant."