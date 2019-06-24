Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool have a 'fantastic future' coming up

Virgil van Dijk was in imperious form for Liverpool all season

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is confident of a bright future for the club following their sixth Champions League success.

The 27-year-old Netherlands international was instrumental to Liverpool's European conquest last season, as he started every league game and appeared in all but one game on the way to the Champions League final in Madrid.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Van Dijk with the Champions League trophy

"I think the future looks pretty bright," said Van Dijk, who also collected the PFA Players' Player of the Year award last term.

"We have a fantastic team with players that want to develop, that want to give everything for the team and for the club.

Van Dijk was named PFA Player of the Year

"[There is] so much quality in the team; sometimes you don't even realise how good [a group of] players we have - and also on the bench that want to play and be part of the team. So we have a fantastic future coming up."

Van Dijk was a key member in a Liverpool defence which conceded fewer goals than any other team in the Premier League last season as they amassed 97 points, missing out to eventual champions Manchester City by a single point.

Van Dijk also praised team-mates like Andy Robertson for their efforts last season

But while Van Dijk acknowledges his high level of form, he prefers to see praise shared collectively by the back four and the rest of the team.

"I have been consistent. I've been feeling great, with the help - obviously - of all my team-mates. But everyone has been fantastic," he added.

"If you look around the team, Robbo (Andy Robertson) has had his best season ever. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) has been amazing for such a young guy, so mature. And all the centre-backs... and obviously the rest of the team have been performing at such a high level."