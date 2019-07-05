Liverpool concerned Lazio made an illegal approach for Bobby Adekanye

Bobby Adekanye spent three seasons at Liverpool’s Category One Academy as a youth player

Liverpool have raised concerns with FIFA that Lazio may have made an illegal approach for 20-year-old Bobby Adekanye ahead of his move to the Italian side.

The forward signed for the Italian side earlier this week after leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract.

As he was offered new terms by Liverpool, they are due compensation but will receive only £242,000 which works out as just less than £81,000 for the three seasons Adekanye was at Liverpool's Category One Academy as a youth player.

FIFA rules state clubs are not allowed to talk to players under the age of 23 in the final six months of their contract.

As yet it is unclear whether or not FIFA feel there is a case to answer.

