Harvey Elliott apologises for video appearing to mock Harry Kane

Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool earlier this week after his contract with Fulham expired

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has apologised over a video in which he appeared to mock Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The 16-year-old, who signed for Liverpool earlier this week after his contract with Fulham had expired, was filmed in a Snapchat post during his new team's victory over Spurs in the Champions League final in June.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, Elliott apologised, insisting that his actions in the video were "not directed at any individual," despite Kane's appearance on the screen at the start of the video.

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet," Elliott said.

"The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

"I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I truly am sorry."

Elliott became the youngest player to feature in a Premier League game when he came on a substitute against Wolves in May, aged 16 years and 30 days.