Police investigate reported fan violence between Liverpool and Manchester City fans

BTP officers were called at 2.02pm following a report of a large fight at Great Portland Street Station

British Transport Police are investigating reported violence between Liverpool and Manchester City supporters on the London Underground on Sunday.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show groups of fans clashing at Great Portland Street station on the Metropolitan Line just after 2pm ahead of the Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Officers are still working to identify those involved and the BTP say no injuries have been reported from the incident.

BTP said in a statement to Sky Sports News: "BTP officers were called at 2.02pm today 04/08 following a report of a large fight at Great Portland Street Station, London.



"The fight is reported to have involved football fans. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.



"Officers are working to identify those involved and at this time no injuries have been reported to the police.

"No arrests have been made."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 319 of 04/08/19.