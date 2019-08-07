Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips joins Stuttgart on loan

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has joined Stuttgart on loan

Nathaniel Phillips has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool and immediately joined German side Stuttgart on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, who has been with Liverpool for the past three seasons, signed a new deal before agreeing terms on a switch that will see him spend the duration of the 2019-20 campaign with Stuttgart.

Phillips has yet to make his senior competitive debut for Liverpool but was part of Jurgen Klopp's squad for the pre-season tour of the United States last month.

Stuttgart have claimed four points from their first two league matches this term.

George Johnston has joined Feyenoord on a permanent deal

Meanwhile, 20-year-old centre-back George Johnston has completed a permanent transfer to Dutch side Feyenoord.

A Scotland U21 international, Johnston joined Liverpool's academy at the age of nine and progressed to become a regular in the U18s in the 2016-17 season.

He then made the step up to U23 level in 2017-18, a campaign during which he started every game in the club's run to the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals.

Johnston also captained Liverpool's U23s for a large part of last season.

