Man arrested over racist tweet about Mohamed Salah

A man has been arrested in connection with a racist tweet posted about Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah.

The 32-year-old, from Waterloo, Merseyside, is being questioned on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty.

The man - reportedly an Everton fan - was detained just before 9.30am on Thursday following an investigation into the tweet.

The online message was criticised by Everton, who said they "condemn in the strongest terms any kind of racism".

The club added: "We have shared the material with the appropriate authorities and are looking into the matter further to understand if the Twitter user in question is known to the club in any way."

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Hate crime in any guise will not be tolerated and those who use the internet to target others, and who commit a criminal offence such as hate crime in doing so, need to understand that they are not beyond the law."

Earlier in the week, Blues fans raised £3,000 to create a banner showing support for new signing Moise Kean, who suffered racist abuse in Italy.