Southampton vs Liverpool: Hampshire Police want to speak to man after gas canister injures child

The incident happened in the second half of Southampton's defeat to Liverpool

Hampshire Police have launched an appeal to identify a supporter they want to speak to in connection with an incident in Southampton’s game with Liverpool at the weekend.

A nitrous oxide (NOS) canister was thrown from the away supporters' section of the Northam stand into the home end at St Mary's shortly after Liverpool's second goal.

The gas canister hit a seven-year-old Southampton fan, who suffered minor injuries as a result.

Recognise this man? The pics are not the best, but we want to speak to him after an incident at Saints v Liverpool on Sat 17 Aug. An item was thrown from the away end into the Northam home section & hit a young Saints fan. Please call 101 ref 44190293624. https://t.co/4RgDYL1Jm7 pic.twitter.com/uB1f4ZKcbA — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) August 21, 2019

Hampshire Police want anyone who recognises the man or has any other information about the incident to call 101 quoting 44190293624.

Alternatively anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Liverpool won the match 2-1 to take top spot in the Premier League table after just two games.