Southampton vs Liverpool: Hampshire Police want to speak to man after gas canister injures child

Police want to speak to man after seven-year-old injured as a result of gas canister thrown from away end in Southampton's match with Liverpool

Last Updated: 21/08/19 1:33pm

The incident happened in the second half of Southampton's defeat to Liverpool
Hampshire Police have launched an appeal to identify a supporter they want to speak to in connection with an incident in Southampton’s game with Liverpool at the weekend.

A nitrous oxide (NOS) canister was thrown from the away supporters' section of the Northam stand into the home end at St Mary's shortly after Liverpool's second goal.

The gas canister hit a seven-year-old Southampton fan, who suffered minor injuries as a result.

Hampshire Police want anyone who recognises the man or has any other information about the incident to call 101 quoting 44190293624.

Alternatively anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Liverpool won the match 2-1 to take top spot in the Premier League table after just two games.

