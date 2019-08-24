Bobby Duncan: Fiorentina make bid for Steven Gerrard's cousin

Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan is the cousin of Steven Gerrard

Fiorentina have made a loan offer with an option to buy for Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan, according to Sky sources.

The 18-year-old, cousin of Liverpool icon and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, was included in the club's tour of the United States this summer and scored in their pre-season win over Tranmere Rovers.

Duncan arrived at Anfield last summer from Premier League rivals Manchester City and netted against his former club in the FA Youth Cup final, which Liverpool won on penalties.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live on

On Tuesday, the Merseyside club rejected a loan offer from FC Nordsjælland for Duncan, who scored 25 goals for the U18 development squad last season.

"These boys are our future if they want to be our future but this pre-season is, for them, exciting of course," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in June referring to Duncan and U18 captain Paul Glatzel.

"When you are already in the club then the door is always open for you to the first team: the thing is you have to go through by yourself."

Duncan, an England youth international, made history in 2016 when he became the first England player ever to score a hat-trick against Brazil, in a 4-3 win for the U16s in Rio.

Fiorentina were taken over by Italo-American businessman Rocco Commisso in June and have already bolstered their squad with seven summer signings including Kevin-Prince Boateng, Erick Pulgar and Franck Ribery.