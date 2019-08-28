Bobby Duncan's agent criticises Liverpool in Twitter statement

Bobby Duncan's agent has criticised Liverpool on social media

The agent of Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan has released a statement via Twitter criticising the club.

Saif Rubie says Duncan missed Monday's U23 game against Southampton because he has suffered "deep mental issues with all the stress the club has put him under".

The 18-year-old reportedly wants to leave Liverpool but the club have rejected loan offers from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland and Serie A side Fiorentina, who are apparently Duncan's first choice.

In the statement Rubie is heavily critical of Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and the club's hierarchy for allegedly preventing Duncan leaving, saying: "Bobby has not left his room for four days because of this and will never go back to Liverpool again and my only concern now is his mental health and well being."

Rubie also accused Liverpool of "mentally bullying" and "destroying the life of a young man".

In response, Liverpool released the following statement: "Liverpool Football Club is aware of and disappointed by the unattributed comments and unfounded allegations that have been made in the media regarding one of our players.

"As the interests of the player in question are not best served by either inaccurate speculation, inflammatory statements or public discourse, we will be making no further comment.

"We will, however, continue our efforts to work privately with the player to find resolution in the best interests of all involved."

Duncan celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup final

Liverpool signed Duncan, the cousin of club legend Steven Gerrard, from Manchester City last year. He has featured in the main for Liverpool's U23 and U18 sides, scoring against City in the FA Youth Cup final in April as Liverpool won the trophy for the first time in 12 years.

He has yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team but did feature in pre-season, scoring in the 6-0 win at Tranmere.

Sky Sports News understands Duncan is rated by both the the Academy and first team set-ups and is held in high regard as a professional.