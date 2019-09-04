Liverpool vs West Ham: Premier League game in December postponed due to FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool's sixth Champions League triumph secured a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool's Premier League fixture at West Ham in December has been postponed due to the club's invitation to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool were due to play West Ham at the London Stadium on December 21, however, the match will be rescheduled, the Premier League have confirmed, because of the club's involvement in the FIFA competition.

The FIFA Club World Cup will take place in Qatar between December 11 and 21, with Jurgen Klopp's side entering at the semi-final stage on December 18.

As yet, no date has been set for the rearranged fixture.

Liverpool have never won the FIFA Club World Cup. They will join the winner of the Copa Libertadores (decided in November) in the semi-final stage.

The winners of the Asian Champions League (TBD), African Champions League winners Esperance de Tunis and CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey, join in the second round, while the Oceania winners Hienghene Sport and Al Sadd from the Qatari League will contest the first round.