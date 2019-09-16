Liverpool find out Club World Cup opponents at Zurich draw

Liverpool will represent Europe in the Club World Cup following their Champions League triumph

Liverpool will face either Qatar club Al Sadd SC, Hienghene Sport of New Caledonia or Mexico outfit Monterrey in their Club World Cup semi-final in December.

The Reds are guaranteed a passage to the last four of the competition to be held in Qatar by virtue of their triumph in last season's Champions League, and they learned their fate following a draw in Zurich on Monday.

Hosts Al Sadd and Oceania champions Hienghene Sport face-off on December 11 for the right to challenge North American champions Monterrey three days later.

Liverpool will play the winners of that clash on December 18 and will either contest the final or third-place play-off on December 21.

In the other semi-final, the yet to be determined winners of the Copa Libertadores will face either African champions Esperance Sportive de Tunis or whoever is crowned Asian Champions League winners.

Liverpool's last foray in the tournament ended with a 1-0 defeat to Sao Paulo in Yokohama, Japan, in 2005.