Alisson Becker close to Liverpool return from calf injury

Alisson sustained an injury against Norwich on August 9

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker feels he is "nearly there" as he continues his recovery from the calf injury he sustained on the opening day of the season.

Alisson has been out of action since coming off in the 39th minute of the 4-1 win over Norwich at Anfield on August 9.

The 26-year-old Brazil international, who was named men's goalkeeper of the year at the Best FIFA Football awards on Monday, has moved from sessions in the gym to training outside.

Alisson picked up the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award

He told Liverpool's website: "I'm on a good way, I think we are nearly there.

"I can go outside to the pitch to do some goalkeeper work and I feel very well. I feel confident and I think now it's just about getting all my power, all my confidence to come back and do what I love to do.

Alisson has been picked by both FIFA and UEFA as goalkeeper of the year

"It's massive because if I look back, two weeks ago I couldn't even walk properly. Now I'm running, jumping

on my right leg that was injured so I'm really happy for that.

"It's great. When you are a player you want to have the contact with the ball, with the guys on the pitch, the routine of training. It's what I love to do.

"The games, the atmosphere at Anfield, the away games, all games when I watch on the TV, I just think how I want to play, I want to be there, I want to help my team-mates. I'm looking forward (to being back), I can't wait any more!"

Alisson has praised Adrian's contribution since replacing him in goal

Adrian, who only joined Liverpool four days before the Norwich game, replaced Alisson in that match, and has subsequently helped them win the Super Cup - saving the decisive penalty in the shoot-out against Chelsea.

Alisson said: "I think the boys are doing very well, all the team, Adrian especially.

"He's a special guy who came late in the season, he just came and shows everyone his value, not just as a player but as a person and that is the more important thing.

"He is doing very well on the pitch. I have peace to recover in a proper way so it's better for everyone."