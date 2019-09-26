Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool 'role model' James Milner

James Milner scored Liverpool's opening goal in their win against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised "role model" James Milner after he helped a youthful Liverpool side advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Milner scored the opening goal as they won 2-0 away to Mk Dons on Wednesday night to set up an enticing tie at home to Arsenal in the next round.

Harvey Elliott became the youngest player to start a competitive match for the Reds at 16 years and 174 days old and twice hit the crossbar, but it was evergreen Milner who Klopp picked out as their key performer.

"This man is on fire," Klopp replied when asked about the 33-year-old's contribution.

"This is how it is, it is good. It helps a lot and he is a real role model for young players. If we could play every day he would be like this every day - that is how it is.

"The team had a lack of experience and a lack of rhythm and the player with the most experience and rhythm was the best player tonight.

"We were here to win the game, no other reason, so I am so happy we went through, that is cool."

Curtis Jones (18) was man of the match and Ki-Jana Hoever (17) scored Liverpool's second goal but it was Elliott who earned the plaudits from his manager.

"Sixteen years old still and this kind of footballer, it is good for us," added Klopp.

"[He is] a brilliant boy, takes the situation really well, wants to learn and he will always be a special player in moments but his overall game that is really, really good.

Harvey Elliott also earned praise from Jurgen Klopp

"He was a bit unlucky otherwise he would have scored, he is a good player but they are all good.

"We have no bad young players and that is why it is important we can give them these matches and try to continue like this."

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday before facing Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday.