Mohamed Salah suffered no major injury in Liverpool vs Leicester, scan shows

Mohamed Salah injured his ankle in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester

Mohamed Salah suffered no major injury to his ankle in Liverpool's win over Leicester, a scan has shown.

Salah sustained a twisted ankle following a challenge by Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury in the second half of Liverpool's 2-1 win on Saturday.

The Egypt international has yet to be ruled in or out of Liverpool's trip to Manchester United on October 20, which is live on Sky Sports, and will continue to be monitored and treated during the international break.

Salah had already been left out of Egypt's squad for the friendly against Botswana on October 14, so he will have two weeks' recovery time.

Choudhury was booked for the tackle which left Jurgen Klopp angry after the game.

"I stand here and should be only happy because of the way the boys did it, but I cannot get over the Choudhury yellow card," he told Sky Sports.

"I stand here and should be only happy because of the way the boys did it, but I cannot get over the Choudhury yellow card," he told Sky Sports.

"He should know better. He maybe was unlucky with (Matt) Ritchie, but he has to calm down. You cannot only go for the man, and then get only a yellow card, I don't know how that works."