Liverpool condemn 'offensive' Divock Origi banner

Liverpool have condemned an "offensive and inappropriate" banner which was displayed in the away end before the Champions League match in Genk.

The banner, featuring a photoshopped picture of striker Divock Origi, was taken down as soon as the club were made aware of its existence.

"We sought to have it removed as soon as we became aware," said a club spokesperson.

"The banner is highly offensive and inappropriate. We condemn its use and we will look to identify those responsible for bringing it into the stadium."

A statement from Liverpool read: "Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off.

"To be clear, the image used perpetuated a racist stereotype. This is completely unacceptable.

"We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible.

"Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process."

'Spirit of Shankly oppose all forms of racism'

Liverpool supporters' group, Spirit of Shankly, backed Liverpool's handling of the matter and said those found guilty of discrimination need to be educated.

"Spirit of Shankly oppose all forms of racism," a statement said. "We have seen the Club have taken swift action in the removal of this offensive banner which perpetuates racial stereotyping.

"Football isn't separate from society it's part of society and we have a responsibility in ensuring people understand that there is no room for racism. Simply banning people is not the answer.

"Education and reaffirming there is no place in society for discrimination has to form part of the solution."

UEFA awaiting reports over banner

UEFA is awaiting various reports from Wednesday's game before deciding what action to take.

It is understood that anti-racism spotters from FARE were at last night's match in Belgium and may provide a view on the banner, which was displayed in the Liverpool away end and infuriated the club.

Whether the banner is deemed merely "offensive" or in fact "racist" will prove crucial towards any sanctions UEFA decides to impose, with penalties for the latter being considerably stronger.