Fernando Torres to make Liverpool return in legends charity match

Fernando Torres will return to Anfield for a Liverpool legends charity match next year.

The 35-year-old, who retired in 2018, says he is delighted to be pulling on a red shirt again in March 2020 and hopes to score in front of the Kop.

Torres made his first appearance at Anfield since his 2011 departure in an all-star charity game in 2015, but this will be his first return to Merseyside since retirement.

"I received many invitations from Liverpool to play with them in the past but I couldn't do it because I was still playing," he told the club's website. "So, I'll be so happy to come back and play in a Liverpool shirt again."

"I felt so proud from the first day here. I know some of the best strikers in history played for Liverpool at Anfield, so these [fans] saw many good players. So it's a privilege for them to make a song for me.

"I remembered to listen to that song many times when I played at home and away. To listen to it for one more time will be special again."

The Spaniard scored 81 goals in 142 appearances during three and a half years at Liverpool, before switching to Chelsea in a £50m in January 2011.

He will be part of the Liverpool FC Legends team to face Barcelona Legends on March 28.

Torres retired from playing last year after emotional return to boyhood club Atletico Madrid, from whom Liverpool bought the striker for more than £20m in 2007. He also spent some time at AC Milan.