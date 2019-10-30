David Duckenfield retrial: Duckenfield claimed Hillsborough gate had been 'forced'

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield claimed a gate to the stadium had been "forced" as the disaster unfolded, a former FA official has told his retrial.

Glen Kirton, who was the FA's head of external affairs at the time, told Preston Crown Court on Wednesday he had been at the match on April 15 1989 with the organisation's chief executive Graham Kelly.

He said he had seen people being "hauled" into the stand above the terraces and climbing the fences at the front of the pens just minutes after the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest kicked off at 3pm.

About 10 minutes after the match was stopped at 3.06pm, he and Mr Kelly went to the police control box and spoke to Duckenfield, who was a chief superintendent at the time.

He told the court: "I recall Mr Duckenfield said to Graham Kelly that a gate had been forced and there had been an inrush of supporters."

He said Duckenfield had pointed to a monitor in the control box.

The jury has heard that Duckenfield ordered the exit gates to the ground be opened as crowds built up outside the Leppings Lane turnstiles, allowing fans to come through exit gate C and head down the tunnel to the central pens where the fatal crush happened.

The court was shown footage of Mr Kirton on the pitch track at about 2.40pm with Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell.

He said: "Graham volunteered to me that there were large numbers of people still to come into the ground.

"I think the figure he used was something like 20,000. Looking around the ground I couldn't quite see where 20,000 people would go."

Duckenfield, 75, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool supporters who died following the crush on the Leppings Lane turnstiles.

Under the law at the time there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Anthony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

The retired South Yorkshire Police officer stood trial in January but the jury was unable to return any verdict and was discharged.