Liverpool fan Sean Cox to attend Manchester City match at Anfield

Sean Cox will attend Sunday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield

Liverpool fan Sean Cox is to return to Anfield on Sunday for the first time since sustaining serious injury in an attack by Roma supporters outside the ground in April 2018.

Cox and his family will be hosted by Liverpool this weekend for the top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The 54-year-old was left with serious brain injuries after he was attacked ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma in 2018.

Italian fan Simone Mastrelli was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to assault.

A Liverpool legends charity match in Dublin raised £640,000 for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust earlier this year

Cox recently moved to a specialist neurological facility in the north of England for a 12-week rehabilitation programme, focused on developing his speech and movement, after 18 months of treatment in Ireland.

"We're delighted to welcome Sean and his family back to Anfield," chief executive Peter Moore said.

Liverpool's players hold up a tribute to Cox after their Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma last season

"I am sure it will be an emotional return for the family; however, the club has worked closely with the Cox family to ensure that their visit is made as easy as possible, and that they are given all the space and comfort that they need.

"The way that our fans have supported Sean and the Cox family is a testament to their commitment to the LFC family, and we know this will be the case again on Sunday."