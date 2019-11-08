Liverpool News

More from Football

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Mo Salah says it is too early for Premier League title talk

Watch Liverpool vs Man City on Super Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 4.30pm

Last Updated: 08/11/19 10:23am
0:22
Mo Salah was quick to play down any talk of a first Premier League title for Liverpool
Mo Salah was quick to play down any talk of a first Premier League title for Liverpool

Mo Salah says it is too early to think about winning the Premier League even if Liverpool manage to beat champions Manchester City.

The top two face each other at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and a win for Liverpool would see them move nine points clear.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Sunday's match is "100 per cent a 'want to win game" in relation to its importance on the title race.

"They were talking about that [title race] in December last year when we were six or seven points ahead saying it was over," said Salah.

Liverpool vs Man City

November 10, 2019, 4:00pm

Live on

"It's not over, it's three games. If you have a bad period you can be in trouble again.

"Even if we win it's still a long way, it's only November and way too early to talk about the Premier League."

Liverpool go into the game unbeaten in the league this season but Salah, who has won the Golden Boot in two of the last four seasons, has only scored five goals so far.
0:25
Mo Salah talks about managing expectations of him at Liverpool
Mo Salah talks about managing expectations of him at Liverpool

"To be honest I don't care about what people expect from me. As long as I'm scoring and the team is winning it's fine

"I don't have to care about what people expect from me. That can put too much pressure on you and make you perform badly.

"I'm doing what I want to do and I'm happy about it."

Watch Liverpool vs Man City on Super Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 4.30pm

