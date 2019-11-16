Liverpool offer support for Dominic Matteo after he underwent surgery on a brain tumour

Dominic Matteo has been taken ill this week

Liverpool and Leeds have issued their support for their former defender Dominic Matteo after he was taken ill this week and underwent surgery on a brain tumour.

Matteo, 45, underwent an operation on a brain tumour on Monday and is currently being treated in hospital after coming out of intensive care.

He made his debut for the Reds in October 1993 and went on to become a regular under Roy Evans and later Gerard Houllier for four seasons at Liverpool from 1996-97, making a total of 155 appearances for the club.

Matteo - who also represented Scotland at international level - departed for Leeds United in 2000, where he spent four years, before spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dom, his family and friends and we will be offering our support to them throughout this difficult time," a Liverpool statement read.

"We wish Dom a full and speedy recovery and will offer any support we can to his wife and family."

Former club Leeds took to social media to offer their support for Matteo.