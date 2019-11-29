Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will continue to support Hillsborough families '100 per cent'

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will continue to support families of the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy after the "disappointment" and "frustration" of David Duckenfield's trial.

On Thursday, Hillsborough match commander Duckenfield was found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans who died at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

Chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died in the tragedy, described the verdict as an "absolute disgrace" and Klopp says he feels sympathy for the families of the victims.

"Our thoughts and our love is with the families. We are there for them because I can imagine it is a big disappointment and big frustration," said Klopp.

"Sadness, of course, that this looks like the final verdict.

"Four years in, I understand absolutely. I've met, not only Margaret [Aspinall], but Margaret more often than other people.

"I respect a lot how much they fought and how long they fought and it shows how much it means and meant to them.

"There are better people in the club to send the right messages about that but we are there for them 100 per cent."

Aspinall described the outcome of the trial as a "disgrace to this nation" during a press conference on Thursday.

"How can 96 be unlawfully killed and no one be accountable? Please give us the answer who unlawfully killed my son along with 95 others," she said.

"What we've got to try and do is change a system in this country that is so wrong.

"Because if that can happen to 96, what could happen to individuals who are fighting on their own? They'll have no chance, if that's happened to us. Things need to change."

Sir Kenny Dalglish was Liverpool manager at the time of the Hillsborough disaster

Sir Kenny Dalglish was Liverpool manager at the time and he posted a message on social media expressing his disappointment at the verdict and solidarity with the families.

"Like anyone who has seen at close quarters the dignified way that the families have conducted themselves in their fight for justice, Marina and I are hugely disappointed by yesterday's verdict," he said.

"We had hoped that the families would get the outcome that they wanted and that they clearly deserved, but that hasn't proven to be the case. The rest of us must now continue to offer whatever support they might need.

"From a personal point of view, I am immensely proud of everything that the families and their supporters have achieved over the last three decades.

"In the face of tragedy and with so much against them, they have persevered with the utmost integrity and in a way that shames all who have let them down.

"I know there cannot be any consolation in a situation like this but I would hope that they can take some comfort from the fact that so many good people will stand beside them."