European paper round-up: Liverpool consider Fabinho replacement in Sander Berge

Sander Berge has impressed for Genk and played against Liverpool in the Champions League

With news Liverpool have identified a replacement for the injured Fabinho, here's Monday's back pages from around Europe.

The January transfer window opens in less than a month's time and clubs across Europe will be busy identifying targets, holding talks with agents, and putting in place future deals.

As a result, the rumour mill never stops. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Norway

Liverpool could launch a move for Norway international Sander Berge in January as they search for a replacement for the injured Fabinho. Chelsea and Napoli are also interested in the 21-year-old Genk midfielder. (VG)

Italy

Lionel Messi is expected to claim the Ballon d'Or for a sixth time with Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah second and third respectively. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is prepared to snub interest from Manchester United in January and instead push for a move to Inter Milan where he would reunite with Antonio Conte. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arturo Vidal has started only three La Liga games this season

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed the Serie A leaders are interested in the Chilean. "He's an important player in world football and someone Antonio Conte and I have built a great friendship with," he said. (Various)

AC Milan would like to confirm Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the club at their 120th anniversary celebration on December 15. (Corriere della Sera)

Should the Swedish striker rejoin the Rossoneri, his 18-month contract would likely contain a break clause at the end of the current campaign which could be activated should Ibrahimovic's return fail. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Ivan Rakitic continues to be left bemused by his lack of football at Barcelona this season. "I don't understand the situation because I want to play," he said. "If I can play, there is no better place than Barcelona." (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus, one of the sides linked with Rakitic, have ruled out moving for the midfielder in January. "Rakitic is a great player but we are not interested in him," the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici said. (Sport)

Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic has started only twice in the league

Julian Weigl is back on the radar of Barcelona and the reigning La Liga champions could make a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder next summer. (Sport)

Germany

Philippe Coutinho is happy to sign with Bayern Munich permanently next summer. The Brazilian is on loan from Barcelona and his move can be made permanent for £100m. "If everything fits, then I'd love to stay," he said. (Bild)

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted Hansi Flick could be named first-team coach until the end of the season. "We arranged to continue until the winter break, then we sit down with him. We will discuss it and then possibly continue with him further." (Bild)

France

Manchester City, Barcelona and Valencia are interested in 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut, who has been compared to Andres Iniesta by the French club's sporting director Leonardo. (L'Equipe)