Liverpool's Dejan Lovren trains with squad ahead of Red Bull Salzburg match

Dejan Lovren was a doubt for Tuesday's match against Red Bull Salzburg

Dejan Lovren has trained with the Liverpool squad ahead of their final Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg.

Lovren was a doubt for Tuesday's match after being substituted during the first half of Liverpool's 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Lovren's injury didn't "look serious" after the victory at the Vitality Stadium and the Croatia defender looks set to be available after taking part in training on Monday.

It comes as positive news for Klopp, who is already without injured centre-back Joel Matip.

Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

The Cameroonian remains sidelined with a knee problem and has not featured for the team since October 20.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana could also return against Salzburg after missing the win over Bournemouth.

Wijnaldum trained with the rest of the Liverpool squad on Monday after recovering from a "minor knock", while Lallana trained separately from the group after coming off with cramp in the recent 5-2 win over Everton.

Liverpool are top of Group E and can book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a draw in Salzburg.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he has never doubted the ability of midfielder Naby Keita.

The Guinea international joined from Leipzig for £52.7m in the summer of 2018 but has been used sparingly by Klopp, especially in the current campaign.

But Keita was on target on his first Premier League start of the season in the 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, doubling the Reds' lead before playing in Mohamed Salah for the third after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had opened the scoring.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that due to Bournemouth losing key players during the game their 3-0 win was more comfortable than anticipated

"Naby had injuries, the team is in really good shape, so then do you change?" said Klopp.

"We are not flying, it's not like we won all of the games 4-0, or 5-0, so we had to bring on a player who helps us with defending set-pieces.

"Then Naby is sitting outside thinking, 'why don't I play?' I get all that. So we stayed in contact, we talked and we spoke a lot about it.