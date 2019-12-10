Liverpool player ratings vs Red Bull Salzburg

Alisson - 8

Earned his money in Austria with no fewer than seven saves, six of which were completed before half-time. Although none of them were spectacular, they all needed making and all were made without mistake or a sniff of a potential follow-up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Such an important fixture in the Liverpool line-up these days. Turned the game in Salzburg with a sublime crossfield pass - his new trademark? - that ended with Keita's opener. Not the strongest in defence, witness him being caught out when Haaland only shot into the side netting a few minutes into the second half, but his iron-man-level strengths far outweigh any minor weaknesses.

Dejan Lovren - 6

Back in the starting line-up after his weekend injury scare at Bournemouth, but given a tough night by Haaland and Hwang before being replaced after 52 minutes with another injury problem. A shame because his inclusion underlined his status as Virgil van Dijk's first-choice partner.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

It was noticeable that Haaland quickly switched from Van Dijk's side of the pitch after twice losing out to the Dutchman in the opening 10 minutes. Nobody wants to play against him and no wonder - as a defender, Van Dijk is currently without peer in world football.

Andy Robertson - 7

By his standards, a quiet night. Knitted together some of Liverpool's most pleasing attacks without ever imposing himself on proceedings.

Naby Keita - 7

In plenty of credit after his driving run set up Salah for a near-open goal in the first half before opening the scoring with a neat and tidy headed finish. Too frequently wasteful in possession before the break but smartened up in the second half when he was regularly the pivot behind Liverpool's raft of attacking moments.

Jordan Henderson - 8

Excellent in his usual understated fashion. Tigerish and energetic as he sought to exert a degree of midfield control in a game that flowed from end to end at breakneck speed.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6

Unconvincing on the left-hand side of Liverpool's three-man midfield. Too often on the periphery as Salzburg quickly transitioned from back foot to front.

Roberto Firmino - 8

Very much the team man in Liverpool's team of teams. Unselfishly dropped back as an auxiliary midfielder when Salzburg rattled the Champions League holders in the first half before springing forward in attack when the tide turned. Job done, given a well-deserved breather with 15 minutes remaining.

Sadio Mane - 8

Lovely run to create Keita's critical opening goal and served up chance after chance for striker partner Salah. Spurned a great chance of his own in the closing moments and besmirched his display with a booking for dissent.

27 - Mohamed Salah has been involved in 27 Champions League goals for Liverpool (19 goals, 8 assists) - only Lionel Messi (28) has been involved in more since the Egyptian joined the Reds. Masterful. #SALLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/ngAkELcckq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2019

Mohamed Salah - 6

Profligate, but all is forgiven. Spurned a series of great opportunities, failing to hit the target with the two most straightforward chances of the evening, but then scored a goal of astonishing accuracy from the tightest of angles to guarantee victory. The suspicion remains that the Egyptian is not at his best, but after that finish, Tuesday night wasn't the time to mention it.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez - 6

Called upon with the game in the balance when Lovren was injured and Salzburg were still threatening. Five minutes later, Liverpool were 2-0 ahead after scoring twice in 100 seconds. Perhaps he should be a sub more often.

James Milner - 6

Introduced for the final quarter of an hour as Liverpool played down the clock with their progression secure.

Divock Origi - N/A

Given a few minutes to run around in as a very, very late replacement for Keita.