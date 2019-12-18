Liverpool player ratings: Alisson shines as Reds beat Monterrey

Alisson Becker - 8

Roberto Firmino's late goal sealed Liverpool's passage to the final but they would have been heading out if not for their goalkeeper. Alisson made a string of excellent saves to keep Jurgen Klopp's side in the game and was unfortunate with Monterrey's equaliser.

James Milner - 7

Deputised for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and got forward well in the first half, even coming close to scoring at one point when his diagonal shot was blocked by Monterrey goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero. Pushed back towards his own goal after the break and eventually substituted.

Joe Gomez - 6

The only natural centre-back in Liverpool's defence - and one of only two natural defenders - but did not look entirely comfortable. Slow to react for Monterrey's equaliser and had several other awkward moments. Booked for hauling down Rogelio Funes Mori in the second half.

Joe Gomez vies for possession during the game

Jordan Henderson - 7

Drafted into an unfamiliar position by Virgil van Dijk's unexpected absence. Like Gomez, he was caught off guard for Monterrey's equaliser. Had some difficult moments up against Funes Mori. Overall, though, he handled a challenging assignment well.

Andrew Robertson - 6

Not nearly as effective as usual. Struggled to connect with Xherdan Shaqiri on Liverpool's left and continued in the same way after the Swiss international was substituted and Divock Origi moved over to his flank instead. Dorlan Pabon caused him plenty of problems defensively too.

Adam Lallana - 6

A rare start for the 31-year-old. Tidy enough in possession but did not influence the game as much as he would have liked and looked vulnerable defensively at times too.

Adam Lallana in action against Monterrey

Naby Keita - 7

Took his goal well, dispatching a first-time finish from Mohamed Salah's pass. Almost added a second goal after the break following a mazy dribble into the Monterrey box. A good performance overall, although he did lose an important header in the build-up to Monterrey's equaliser.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 8

Full of energy and invention in Liverpool's midfield. His driving runs were a constant source of danger and he also demonstrated his passing ability, producing some fine through-balls and creating openings for team-mates.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 6

Kept his place in the side following the 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday but struggled to make much of an impression before being replaced by Sadio Mane.

Mohamed Salah - 7

Looked sharp throughout following his two-goal performance against Watford on Saturday. Did not add to his tally in this game but got the assist for Keita's opener with a superb reverse pass and created a string of other chances. Also played an important role in Firmino's winner.

Divock Origi - 5

Difficult evening for the Belgian. Barely involved as Liverpool's central striker and similarly peripheral after moving out to the left. Spurned an excellent scoring chance in the 78th minute when he miskicked his shot from a Milner cut-back. Replaced by match-winner Firmino.

Divock Origi struggled up front against Monterrey

SUBS

Sadio Mane - 6

Introduced midway through the second half and lined up on the right, rather than in his usual position on the left. Sent one shot straight at the goalkeeper but did not see much of the ball.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Yet another assist to add to his tally. Fine cross from the right flank to set up Firmino's winner.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Had only been on the pitch for a few minutes when he turned home Alexander-Arnold's cross for the winning goal.