Roberto Firmino is Liverpool's connector – now he is scoring too

Roberto Firmino scored twice in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Leicester

Roberto Firmino's second goal of the evening in Liverpool's 4-0 demolition of Leicester was the 500th scored under Jurgen Klopp's management – or should that be transformation – of this football club. But that was not the reason why the Brazilian forward ran over to embrace his coach after scoring. It was to thank his manager for not substituting him.

"He doesn't have to come after every goal," Klopp explained in the press conference afterwards. "But today we had this thing because he thought that I was calm enough to leave him on the pitch in these games, when I had never thought about it, so it was just to say thank you, that's all."

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Leicester FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Leicester

It might seem a little strange to think that Liverpool's selfless forward, the man who sets up others, could become preoccupied by his own lack of goals. But that is how it had become for Firmino during a sequence that saw him score just once in 16 appearances for Liverpool prior to their trip to Qatar to compete in the Club World Cup.

The excursion proved a historic one for the club and a turning point for the player. Firmino scored the last-minute winner against Monterrey in the semi-final and the extra-time goal that finally saw off Flamengo in the final. Two more in an emphatic victory over nearest rivals Leicester on his Premier League return has only underlined the turnaround.

It is significant that three of those four goals have come late. Indeed, six of the eight goals that Firmino has scored this season have come after the 70-minute mark.

Klopp thought he had been protecting his hard-working forward by withdrawing him - Firmino is yet to complete 90 minutes in a Premier League game at Anfield this season. But every forward, even one so willing to supply others, needs goals. Even if Klopp himself acknowledges that it is the furthest thing from his mind when assessing the player.

"Journalists tell me that Bobby Firmino didn't score for a while and I don't even realise," he admitted afterwards. "When I think about Bobby, I don't even think about scoring, I just think about how important he is.

"So we had a little talk because for the first time since I have known him he looked a little bit concerned about that fact. I told him I am not interested in that because he is the connector for our team. He is not the only one who can play that position but he can play that position in a very special way."

Firmino's heatmap for the 2019/20 Premier League season

The recent goal glut has reminded Liverpool supporters - if any reminder were needed - of those special qualities. They were evident in abundance against Leicester even before his well-directed header opened the scoring. Firmino was a constant nuisance for the home defence with his presence hampering any and all attempts to pass out from the back.

He almost brought about the breakthrough when robbing Wilfred Ndidi of possession on the edge of the Leicester box. That set up Jordan Henderson, whose shot was deflected just over the crossbar. Firmino's pressing is a feature of Liverpool's game at their very best.

Leicester were dispossessed in their own defensive third more times than in any other game at the King Power Stadium this season and that should be no surprise given that Liverpool win possession in that zone more than any other Premier League team. And no Liverpool player has regained the ball more times than Firmino in the final third of the pitch.

He was relentless, covering 11.31km. That was not just the most by any player on either team but the most by any Premier League forward in any of the Boxing Day games.

Firmino makes it so difficult for the opposition to build their attacks, with Liverpool setting these little pressing traps that teams continually fall into. Even an errant touch can be punished as Dennis Praet discovered just before the interval when a moment's hesitation almost saw him dispossessed inside his own half.

After the break, the Belgian midfielder did lose the ball near his own by-line, giving Firmino the chance to turn home Andrew Robertson's cross from close range. That opportunity eluded him but he didn't have to wait long for the second goal and when it came it showcased another aspect of Firmino's game that is so important to Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Wolves Live on

Twisting and turning away from trouble just outside the Leicester penalty box, he fed the ball forward to James Milner before arriving inside the area to collect Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross. Firmino's first touch killed it. His second guided the ball into the top corner of the net. Top-class link-up play. Top-class finishing.

The connection that Firmino has developed with Alexander-Arnold is an unusual one between a forward and a right-back. But then, Firmino is an unusual forward and Alexander-Arnold is an unusual right-back. There were no fewer than 15 different pass combinations between the pair against Leicester - resulting in both of Firmino's goals.

As a result, it was Alexander-Arnold, a special talent, who took the headlines. But Liverpool's quiet man, their connector, has come to the fore over the Christmas period too.

Roberto Firmino will forever be the man who scored the goal that crowned the club as world champions. But it is his industry, the other elements to his game that Klopp so values, that look set to help Liverpool to that long-awaited Premier League title.